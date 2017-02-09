Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens & The Regular Guy [Listen]

When you do a special live 25th Anniversary Broadcast from Rosemont, you should expect a visit from the mayor. However, I was not expecting flowers. Or the giant bottle of Woodford Special Reserve Bourbon. And I enjoyed the proclamation which made last Friday LIN BREHMER DAY in Rosemont. Mayor Brad Stephens also announced that I had a get out of jail card for the day. I am glad I did not need it.

You’ve heard his movie reviews. You’ve bowed your heads to his Opening Day prayers for the Cubs. At my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast from Kings Bowl in Rosemont, The Regular Guy took advantage of a Methuselah of Taittinger Champagne to make a toast. At the end of the toast, he revealed a pile of gifts sent over by The Chicago Cubs including a jersey with the number 25 on the back. In honor my 25 years on the morning show. Thank you Cubs. Thank you Crane Kenney.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/