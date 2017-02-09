Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Jason Narducy [Listen]

Jason Narducy is one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. But he can’t work as a stand-up because he has too many other talents. He has toured and recorded with the great Bob Mould. He also fronts his own band Split Single, whose new song “Untry Love” is one of my current faves. Jason and his elbows were in full swing when he dropped by to perform live at my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast. He chose to play a Stones cover in honor of our Rolling Stones feature on Friday. If it were 1968, we might have had to ban “Street Fighting Man,” but it’s 2017 and people are much more understanding and tolerant today.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/