Jack Johnson not only announced his return to the stage, but revealed today he’ll be kicking off his tour in Chicago!

On Friday, June 2nd, Johnson will be playing the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. The tour will mark Johnson’s first since 2014.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 AM via Live Nation.

He also debuted a new song “Fragments” from his score of the documentary The Smog of the Sea. Take a listen to it below.

