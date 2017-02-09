Help The Chicago Lighthouse Win A Highly Coveted Work of Art!
February 9, 2017 2:43 PM
We did it!
Pat yourselves on the back, Lighthouse friends, we made the first
cut to win a free painting donated by renowned artist, Jeff Hanson!
We now need your help with the final piece to win:
1. LIKE Jeff Hanson’s Facebook page
2. Scroll down to the separate posts for each charity, and VOTE
by “liking” The Chicago Lighthouse Logo on Jeff’s Facebook page
(We are the 5th charity post on the FB Timeline, so keep scrolling!)
*Each voter can only vote once*
PLEASE VOTE BY FEBRUARY 14TH!
Please encourage your family/friends to vote too!
The winning charity will be announced on Valentine’s Day at 5 p.m.