Aretha Franklin Announces Retirement

The Queen of Soul will be hanging up the mic this year.

In an interview with Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, Aretha Franklin said, “I must tell you, I am retiring this year.”

Despite the news of her retirement, Franklin offered a piece of excitement indicating she’ll have a new album out this September produced by Stevie Wonder.

Franklin will be going on tour as well, albeit on a limited schedule. The tour will last for six months, but she won’t play more than one date per month.

“I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it,” Franklin said.

