The Hideout “SXSW Send-Off Party” Announced And Ready To Rock March 11!

What would SXSW, the largest music festival in the world, be without Chicago bands? That’s a question that never has to be answered if The Hideout has anything to say about it.

For the last 20 years, The Hideout’s “SXSW Send-Off Party” has given hundreds of Chicago bands and artists a taste of the energy and chaos of performing a 45 minute SXSW Showcase Set. For fans it’s a chance to experience SXSW without having to leave the comforts of The Hideout. All proceeds from the party go to the bands for gas, food and most importantly, beer money for the trip south.

The first wave of artists has just been announced and includes, duo OHMME, garage rockers Bleach Party, Fee Lion, Lala Lala and of course, The Waco Brothers. More artists and info to follow, but just make sure you save the date: March, 11th. It’s a great way to spend a March Saturday.