Paul Simon, Wilco, And More Announced As Part Of Impressive Eaux Claires Lineup

February 8, 2017 4:10 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Our neighbors to the North have booked themselves quite the music festival.

Eaux Claires, the Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National) curated festival will return to Eau Claire this summer for their third rendition.

This year, Eaux Claires sent out a pamphlet with the lineup to those who purchased tickets early (via Stereogum).

Performers on the pamphlet include Paul Simon with yMusic, Wilco, Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook, Feist, Chance The Rapper, Tweedy, Sylvan Esso, The Autumn Defense, and more.

