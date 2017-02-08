Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Nicholas Tremulis [Listen]

February 8, 2017 1:56 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Eclectic Company, Nicholas Tremulis

A prodigious Chicago talent since he signed with Island Records in the mid-80’s, Nicholas Tremulis grew up on the great Northwest side of Chicago. He is the former host of The Eclectic Company on XRT. His contribution to our 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast from Kings Bowl in Rosemont is a tongue in cheek tribute made famous by Aretha. Sing along if you’d like.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

