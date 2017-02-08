Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Michael McDermott & Heather Horton [Listen]

Michael McDermott and Heather Horton make a formidable music duo. I’ve known Michael through his ups and downs since WXRT started playing his first album in the 80’s. They both joined us to perform live from Kings Bowl Rosemont to celebrate my 25th Anniversary on the morning show. Listen to this beautiful rendition of “Times They Are A-Changin’” segue into the timely McDermott composition, “American in Me.”

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/