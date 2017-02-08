Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Len & Lin [Listen]

February 8, 2017 1:55 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Len Kasper, Theo Epstein

On Mondays and Fridays during the baseball season, Chicago Cubs TV and radio broadcaster Len Kasper joins me on the air for Len and Lin. And what a season we had talking baseball this year. Len took time out to call us during my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast last Friday. Len & Lin: where baseball meets rock & roll.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

