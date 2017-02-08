Grammy Awards Announce Prince & George Michael Tributes

While The Grammys pay tribute to some of the best music released in the past year, it also serves as an opportunity to reflect.

This year’s ceremony will remember the legacies of both Prince and George Michael with tribute performances during Sunday’s show.

In a statement (via Rolling Stone), Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said,

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma. While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

The Grammys will air this Sunday at 7 PM CST on CBS.

