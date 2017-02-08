GOP Senators Tell Elizabeth Warren To Be Quiet – News With Mary Dixon

Republican senators rebuked Democrat Elizabeth Warren last night for trying to read Coretta Scott King’s criticism of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions. King’s 1986 letter stated that Sessions would be unfit for the federal bench because as US attorney he launched politically-motivated voting fraud prosecutions and was indifferent to criminal violations of civil rights laws. Senators are to vote on Sessions’ confirmation today … Governor Rauner says he’s hoping for big things from Trump’s newly confirmed education secretary Betsy DeVos … President Trump is singling out Chicago’s gun violence again. His adviser Kellyanne Conway tells the Sun Times he wants to discuss it with Mayor Emanuel before formally revealing how the president plans to help the city … A man is under arrest after attacking three students on the playground at a Gold Coast public school … Illinois senators are talking about lowering the sales tax – but imposing it on food and drugs as they work on a budget … New Orleans is cleaning up from a series of tornadoes that have caused a lot of damage in the Crescent City … The Bulls play tonight at Golden State. The Blackhawks are in Minnesota … There’s a chance of light snow all day and high temperatures in the upper-20s.