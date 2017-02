Blondie & Garbage will be hitting the road this summer for a co-headlining North American tour and will be making a stop at Ravinia.

The duo will be performing at Ravinia on Saturday, July 22nd. Former X members John Doe & Exene Cervenka will be the opening act for the evening.

We're honored to be joining forces with @BlondieOfficial this summer for the Rage & Rapture Tour. More info at https://t.co/hvgWAayyqV pic.twitter.com/w7e8ANwXSk — Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2017

