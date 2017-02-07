Pizza Lovers Rejoice! A Pizza Festival Is Taking Place In Chicago This April

With all different types of festivals taking place around Chicago, it can be hard to differentiate yourself.

Not if you have pizza!

After a successful first year, the Old Style Pizza Summit is returning Sunday April 9th. It will only be one day long and takes place at First Ward inside Chop Shop in Wicker Park (2033 W North Avenue).

While the lineup of pizzerias hasn’t been released yet, you can expect some of the best pizza from around the world. There will also be a U.S. Pizza Museum!

Find out more information about the event and ticket details (on sale 2/9 at Noon) HERE.

