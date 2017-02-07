My 5 Lives: The Allman Brothers Band “Blue Sky”

February 7, 2017 11:18 PM By Ryan Arnold
Filed Under: Allman Brothers Band

I gave a spin to my favorite Allman Brothers Band tune tonight because, selfishly, I needed a pick-me-up. The original recording of “Blue Sky” appears on 1972’s Eat A Peach and an XRT listener Tweeted it’d be a good idea to play the song on repeat. Maybe so, but a better idea is to play some of the many killer live versions which exist in the internet zeitgeist.  Starting with my favorite version – from Rockpalast and features a very salty Dickey Betts and very young Warren Haynes – here are 5 live versions of The Allman Brothers Band “Blue Sky.”  Enjoy.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

 

 

