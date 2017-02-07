Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Tony Fitzpatrick [Listen]

February 7, 2017 2:48 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Kings Bowl Rosemont, Steve Earle, The Neville Brothers, Tony Fitzpatrick

We would like to share some excerpts from last Friday’s live broadcast celebrating my 25th Anniversary hosting the morning show. News anchor Mary Dixon and producer Chris Cwiak surprised me with live musical performances and testimonials from old friends. Tony Fitzpatrick is best known as an acclaimed visual artist. His art has graced album covers from The Neville Brothers to Steve Earle. He is a playwright. A poet. A columnist. He has even hosted his own radio shows. His independence comes from his fierce spirit and from the freedom that comes from working for yourself. Here he is from last Friday.

If you missed Lin’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here:
http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

