Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Ike Reilly [Listen]

February 7, 2017 2:49 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Ike Reilly Assassination, The New York Times

Ike Reilly is the fiery pride of Libertyville, Illinois. Over the years, critical acclaim has been effusive. David Carr of the New York Times once wrote, “Ike Reilly is a kind of natural resource, mined from the bedrock of music.” He’s been at this for a while. I’ve known him for almost as long as I’ve done the morning show. On the occasion of my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast, Ike wrote a song a couple of days before his performance. He starts out by pretending that I had been his partner in crime and tells a tale of rebellion as only Ike Reilly can. Here’s Ike Reilly live on XRT from last Friday.

If you missed Lin’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here:
http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/

