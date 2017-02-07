Lin’s 25th Anniversary Encore: Bob Verdi [Listen]

Bob Verdi hosted a segment on 93XRT called Athletes Feats with Terri Hemmert in the 1980’s and with me in the 90’s. He will be always be remembered for In the Wake of the News, a Chicago Tribune column that goes back to the great Ring Lardner. Bob’s writing and radio commentary is as dry as it is insightful. Today he holds the post of historian for The Chicago Blackhawks, a team he covered as a beat writer in the 1960’s. He has also written extensively on the game of golf, a sport he writes about with a grace he has never shown on the links. I know. We’ve played golf together. Of all the surprise guests at our 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast, Bob Verdi’s appearance was the highlight.

If you missed Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast live from Kings Bowl Rosemont on February 3rd, you can stream it here: http://wxrt.cbslocal.com/2017/02/03/watch-lin-brehmers-25th-anniversary-celebration/