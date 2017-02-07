Its a Wilco-WINterlude! We’re giving away tickets for Chicago Theatre Shows twice a day all week! s every

It almost goes without saying that whenever Wilco plays hometown shows, its always something special.

Wilco Winterlude 2017 continues the tradition with four shows from February 22 through the 26th at the Chicago Theatre. Hard to believe, but these will be the first shows Wilco Shows ever at this historic venue.

As you would expect, all four shows are sold out. But all this week you’ll have two chances per day to win tickets on XRT. Every afternoon between 1p-4p on my show and then again later in the evening after 8p with Ryan Arnold. These shows are sure to rank among the best shows of the year. I’m not just saying that, because Wilco Shows end up near the top of The Best Concert category on The XRT Listener Poll..

Dont you wanna be there too? Just listen to Ryan and myself and we’ll give you a shot. It could be a Wilco WIN-terlude for you!