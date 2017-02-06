Win Wilco Winterlude Tickets

February 6, 2017 1:00 PM

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Wilco at the Chicago Theatre on February 16th, 22nd, 23rd, or 25th.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to the XRT Morning Show from 5:30A-10A and Jason Thomas from 4P-8P this Monday through Friday to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live