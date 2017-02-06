Trump Travel Ban Appeal, Chicago Temple Attack – News With Mary Dixon

February 6, 2017 9:02 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Chicago Loop Synagogue, Cook County Jail, Kremlin, President Trump, Super Bowl LI, Travel ban, Vladimir Putin


The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward for information on the man who put up swastikas and smashed a window at the Chicago Loop Synagogue over the weekend. A former Catholic school in Jefferson Park was also recently tagged by anti-Semitic and racist graffiti … The Justice Department has until five o’clock to file an appeal to a federal judge’s hold on the Trump administration’s travel ban. Minnesota and Washington state, along with big tech companies like Google and Apple argue it unconstitutionally targets Muslim travelers and refugees … The Kremlin is demanding an apology from Fox News, for Bill O’Reilly calling President Putin a killer. President Trump’s response was that there are a lot of killers … The Cook County Jail reports more than 200 guards called in sick on Super Bowl Sunday … The Patriots came back to beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl’s first ever overtime … It’s going to be kind of warm and rainy today and tomorrow – before it gets wintry again on Wednesday.

