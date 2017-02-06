THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Day Wave – ‘Something Here’

Jackson Phillips is the man behind Day Wave, and the fact that he’s from the same neck of the woods as the host of this show (the San Francisco Bay Area) has nothing to do with his selection to lead this week’s batch of tunes! Nothing at all, I say! Well, maybe a teeny bit, but his records have been getting spins on THE BIG BEAT for a year or two now, and we’re excited to have the lead track from his forthcoming full-length debut to play for you this week. Also, his Tumblr has a bunch of cool, outdoorsy pics. Good man.

And now for the rest of this week’s program…

10pm

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

Cloud Nothings – “Internal World” (Carpark)

Mac DeMarco – “My Old Man” (Captured Tracks)

(break)

Future Islands – “Ran” (4AD)

Louis the Child – “Love Is Alive (feat. Elohim)” (Ultra)

Priests – “JJ” (Sister Polygon)

Mastodon – “Show Yourself” (Warner Bros.)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

Real Estate – “Darling” (Domino)

Lift to Experience – “These Are the Days” (Mute)

(break)

Sneaks – “Inside Edition” (Merge)

Goldfrapp – “Anymore” (Mute)

Thundercat – “Show You the Way (feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald)” (Brainfeeder)

Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)

11pm

Sjowgren – “Seventeen” (300/Atlantic)

Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

(break)

Day Wave – “Something Here” (Harvest)

Mew – “Carry Me to Safety” ([PIAS])

Pinegrove – “Old Friends” (Run For Cover)

Bleached – “Can You Deal?” (Dead Oceans)

Joe Goddard – “Music Is the Answer” (Domino)

Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)

Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)

(break)

Hippo Campus – “way it goes” (Grand Jury)

Chance the Rapper – “All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) (Kaytranada Extended Joint)” (self-released)

Father John Misty – “Ballad of the Dying Man” (Sub Pop)