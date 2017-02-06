Mavis Staples Text To Win

February 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Mavis Staples

mavis Mavis Staples Text To Win

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mavis Staples at the Symphony Center on February 17th.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to Terri Hemmert from 10a-1p all week to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393 for your chance to qualify for a pair of tickets.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates may apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules
 


 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live