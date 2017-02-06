Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, February 5, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

February 6, 2017 5:01 PM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

I cleaned a little house on Sunday and also mixed in a couple of records I’ve played before but from artists who have release shows (or other gigs) this week. Strange Lovelies play the Bottle tonight for the release show of their eponymous debut. It’s free! Sam Cantor and Minor Moon are at the Hideout this Thursday. The Hacky Turtles are at the Chop Shop on Thursday, too. We lost longtime piano stalwart Barrelhouse Chuck in December. Hear a track from his Sirens Records release Remembering the Masters. American Cosmonaut return with Move and Control. Boy Meets Robot released The Robots Will Kill Us All in September and the title track found a home on this week’s show. We wrapped up with another spin of Akasha‘s latest single on Jump Up. Thanks for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – February 5, 2017:

  • American Cosmonaut “Tired Keys”
  • Barrelhouse Chuck “Homage to Pinetop Perkins”
  • Minor Moon “Weird How We Float”
  • Strange Lovelies “Say Okay”
  • The Hacky Turtles “Slow Roses”
  • Boy Meets Robot “The Robots Will Kill Us All”
  • Akasha with Charlie Organaire “One Cup of Coffee”

