Jazz Transfusion Playlist February 5,2017

February 6, 2017 6:30 PM By Barry Winograd

Special Beings-John McLaughlin
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds-John Daversa
Babko-Band Of Other Brothers
One And One-Miles Davis
Breaking Point-Tyler Reese
To The End Of The World-Pat Metheny
Quirky-Organic Trio
The Yee-Haw Factor-Bela Fleck
Spinning Down-Nate Smith
Sing A Song Of Song-Grazyna Auguscik
New Rochelle-Bob Mintzer
Les Douzilles-Oregon
Someday My Prince Will Come-Fred Hersch/Bill Frisell
This Will Be An Everlasting Love-Mike LeDonne
Homenaje-Victor Provost
Elegy-Paul Yonemura

