Jazz Transfusion Playlist February 5,2017

song-artist

Special Beings-John McLaughlin

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds-John Daversa

Babko-Band Of Other Brothers

One And One-Miles Davis

Breaking Point-Tyler Reese

To The End Of The World-Pat Metheny

Quirky-Organic Trio

The Yee-Haw Factor-Bela Fleck

Spinning Down-Nate Smith

Sing A Song Of Song-Grazyna Auguscik

New Rochelle-Bob Mintzer

Les Douzilles-Oregon

Someday My Prince Will Come-Fred Hersch/Bill Frisell

This Will Be An Everlasting Love-Mike LeDonne

Homenaje-Victor Provost

Elegy-Paul Yonemura