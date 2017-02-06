End Of An Era: Double Door Evicted After 23 Years

Much has changed around the Double Door’s Milwaukee Ave. location the past 23 years, but the venue has always been a constant. Sadly, the club’s legacy at that location has come to an end today.

Locked in a legal battle with their landlord, the Double Door has been in a precarious spot since 2015. Monday at 11;30 am, a Cook County Sheriff’s police officer made things official by placing a “No Trespassing” sign on the club’s door.

This does not necessarily mean the end of the Double Door. Owners have been petitioning to re-open at a new location in Logan Square.

Hopefully they can succeed, continuing the positiving impact they’ve had on local music throughout the years.

