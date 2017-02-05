Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]

One of the best memories of 1991: the Bulls won their very first NBA championship. While there were more to come, that first one was so very sweet.
Other Chicago firsts included the new Comiskey Park, the Harold Washington Library, and the Oceanarium at Shedd Aquarium. It was also the first year for Lollapalooza, the traveling festival that made a stop at the World Music Theater in Tinley Park that summer.
And, in December, Lin Brehmer began setting his alarm extra early in order to help us start our day with a smile.
Coming up:
February 11 – 1987
February 18 – 1972
February 25 – 1995
This Week’s Playlist: 1991
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Even Better Than the Real Thing – U2
- All in the Groove – Blues Traveler
- Crazy – Seal
- Uncle John’s Band – Indigo Girls
- Learning to Fly – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Oh Well – Joe Jackson
- Outta My Way – The Skeletons
- Native Son – The Judybats
- Love and Happiness – John Mellencamp
- Madman Across the Water – Bruce Hornsby
- Straight Shot – The Subdudes
- A Wall I Must Climb – Michael McDermott
- 9 am
- All This Time – Sting
- Not Dead Yet – The Bad Examples
- Jack Ass Ginger – Poi Dog Pondering
- It’s Only Natural – Crowded House
- Walkin’ – Widespread Panic
- Mustang Sally – Buddy Guy
- Right Here, Right Now – Jesus Jones
- Woman With the Strength of 10,000 Men – Peter Himmelman
- Losing My Religion – R.E.M.
- Read About Love – Richard Thompson
- 10 am
- Come as You Are – Nirvana
- Girlfriend – Matthew Sweet
- Heavy Fuel – Dire Straits
- Mysterious Ways – U2
- Kozmik – Ziggy Marley
- Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- So You Think You’re in Love – Robyn Hitchcock & the Egyptians
- Good Things – Bodeans
- Big Sky Country – Chris Whitley
- Something to Talk About – Bonnie Raitt
- Rush – Big Audio Dynamite II
- 11 am
- Jeremy – Pearl Jam
- This is Hip – John Lee Hooker
- Angels – Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
- Indigo Blues – The Smithereens
- Go Back to Your Woods – Robbie Robertson
- Renee Remains the Same – Material Issue
- Sax and Violins – Talking Heads
- Groovy Train – The Farm
- The Sky is Crying – Stevie Ray Vaughan
- Me in Honey – R.E.M.
- Fly Me Courageous – Drivin’-n-Cryin’
