Saturday Morning Flashback: 1991 [Playlist]

One of the best memories of 1991: the Bulls won their very first NBA championship. While there were more to come, that first one was so very sweet.

Other Chicago firsts included the new Comiskey Park, the Harold Washington Library, and the Oceanarium at Shedd Aquarium. It was also the first year for Lollapalooza, the traveling festival that made a stop at the World Music Theater in Tinley Park that summer.

And, in December, Lin Brehmer began setting his alarm extra early in order to help us start our day with a smile.

This Week’s Playlist: 1991