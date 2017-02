Breakfast With The Beatles – February 5, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Oh Darlin

Humble Pie – We Can Work It Out

Paul – Arrow Through Me

Barrett Strong – Money

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

John – Remember

Paul – Michelle (Paul Is Live)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Penny Lane (Anthology)

The Beatles – The Inner Light

Declan Zimmerman – Tomorrow Never Knows

The Beatles – Back In The Ussr

The Beatles – Think For Yourself (Take 1 – Instrumental)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

9 AM

The Beatles – No Reply

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Bbc)

George – Wah Wah

Paul – Motor Of Love

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Can You Take Me Back (Complete)

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Ringo – Rory And The Hurricaines

Mamas And Papas – I Call Your Name

The Beatles – She Loves You

The Beatles – Not A Second Time

John – Love (Studio Outtake)

The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 5, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – RIVERS CASINO, 3000 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES – 21+

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – DIAMOND JO CASINO @ THE MISSISSIPPI MOON BAR, 301 BELL ST, DuBUKE, IOWA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAY GOEPPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND, SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – MR. MOS, 7214 W. COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE MUSIC)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – MAJESTIC THEATRE, 150 N. SCHUYLER AVE, KANKAKEE – ALL AGES

THE STING RAYS – VALENTINE’S DANCE – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – RESERVATIONS – 630-871-2991 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – WINNEBAGE COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS – ALBERT KIMBALL AUDITORIUM, OSKOSH, WISC

THE FAB FOUR – SUNDAY – STAR PLAZA THEATRE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, NOON TILL 4 PM – BLUE CHIP CASINO @ ROCKS LOUNGE, 777 BLUE CHIP DR, MICHIGAN CITY, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TALK ABOUT THE MUSIC OF “HELP!”, WITH A VIEWING OF THE FILM – SATURDAY, NOON, FEBRUARY 11TH – DEERFIELD LIBRARY, 920 WAUKEGAN RD, DEERFIELD WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, FEBRUARY 9 THRU MARCH 16 – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

