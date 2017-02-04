Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, February 4th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.
Wild Horses (Stripped Down) – Rolling Stones
Loveless – Lo Moon
Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics (ONXRT Vol. 7)
(break)
Southern Nights – Allen Toussaint
High Tide or Low Tide – Bob Marley
The Ballad of John and Yoko – The Persuasions
7am
He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies
Face Like Thunder – The Japanese House
Girl Inform Me – The Shins
(break)
I Ain’t Got You – The Yardbirds
Off The Record – My Morning Jacket (ONXRT Vol. 9)
Roadrunner – The Modern Lovers
I Dare You – The XX
The Times They Are A Changin’ – Bryan Ferry
Turn It Around – Lucius (ONXRT Vol. 16)
(break)
High Ticket Attractions – The New Pornographers
Cissy Strut – The Meters
I’m In Love – Teenage Fanclub
A Real Hero – College feat. Electric Youth