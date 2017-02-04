Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, February 4th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Wild Horses (Stripped Down) – Rolling Stones

Loveless – Lo Moon

Maybe Tomorrow – Stereophonics (ONXRT Vol. 7)

(break)

Southern Nights – Allen Toussaint

High Tide or Low Tide – Bob Marley

The Ballad of John and Yoko – The Persuasions

7am

He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies

Face Like Thunder – The Japanese House

Girl Inform Me – The Shins

(break)

I Ain’t Got You – The Yardbirds

Off The Record – My Morning Jacket (ONXRT Vol. 9)

Roadrunner – The Modern Lovers

I Dare You – The XX

The Times They Are A Changin’ – Bryan Ferry

Turn It Around – Lucius (ONXRT Vol. 16)

(break)

High Ticket Attractions – The New Pornographers

Cissy Strut – The Meters

I’m In Love – Teenage Fanclub

A Real Hero – College feat. Electric Youth

