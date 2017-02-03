Diary of an Overnight DJ: Songs for Lin Brehmer

My very best friend and coincidental XRT Morning Show Host Lin Brehmer is celebrating 25 years of hosting the morning show this year, and it goes without saying but this is unheard of in radio. When I tell people I work at XRT there are a few common questions that follow. I get a lot of, “do the DJ’s really pick the music?” or, “why so much U2?” or my very favorite, “so what’s Lin Brehmer really like?”

via GIPHY

When I first started working at XRT it didn’t take long for me to realize how incredibly genuine all of the DJs are. This especially holds true for Lin. He is just as funny, goofy, enthusiastic, smart, and warm in person as he is on-air. He’s not “putting it on” when he turns on the mic. Every now and then I get to fill in as a producer for the XRT Morning Show, and my face hurts from laughing after working with Lin all morning.

I’ll conclude my gush session about Lin with my favorite thing about him: he has a way of connecting with people. Lin gives everyone he talks to the respect of direct eye contact and focus on the conversation, making them feel important, special and listened to. It’s a wonderful characteristic and exactly why he is so loved, not to mention everybody’s best friend in the whole world.

Congratulations Lin! Here are a few songs I’ve picked just for you.

via GIPHY

“What A Wonderful Man” – My Morning Jacket



“You’ve Got A Friend” – Carole King



“Morning Has Broken” – Cat Stevens



“Gimme Shelter” – Rolling Stones



“Keep It Together” – Twin Peaks



Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.