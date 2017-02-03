Dave Grohl will Not Perform with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the GRAMMYs

By Jon Wiederhorn

Apparently, the idea of Dave Grohl taking the stage with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the 59th annual GRAMMY awards was too good to be true. Although it was previously reported that Grohl would join the collaboration, the Recording Academy has announced that he will not take part in the performance.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), the Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions issued a statement apologizing for the mistake.

“Earlier this week, we announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants,” the statement reads. “Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance. Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of The Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions, we sincerely apologize to all parties involved for our error.”