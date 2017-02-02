Tom Petty MusiCares Gala Adds Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison & More

By Radio.com Staff

Tom Petty is the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Petty will be honored with gala during GRAMMY week and the lineup continues to grow.

Related: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Debut: Two Hits, Several Classics

Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, The Head and the Heart, The Lumineers, Taj Mahal, The Shelters and Kristen Wiig have been added to the evening’s already impressive list of performers.

The artists join a packed lineup which includes Jackson Browne, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen, Norah Jones, Elle King, Jeff Lynne, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks, Regina Spektor, George Strait, The Bangles and Lucinda Williams.