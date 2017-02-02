Six More Weeks Of Winter? – News With Mary Dixon

February 2, 2017 8:47 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Bulls, Chicago violence, Groundhog Day, Iran, Lake Zurich High School, Muslim ban, President Trump, UC Berkeley

The word from Gobbler’s Knob is that Punxsatawney Phil has seen his shadow – and that means six more weeks of winter … An Oak Lawn doctor is due to return this morning, after being detained at the Dubai airport because of the Trump travel ban. Doctor Amer al-Homssi was one of the first to sue over the restrictions. Another Chicago resident from Iran has won a similar battle … The White House is warning Iran about testing ballistic missiles … while President Trump reportedly has had testy phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia … Chicago leaders are shrugging off an Ohio pastor’s suggestion that Trump sit down with gang leaders to discuss the city’s violent crimes … Officials at UC Berkeley say a small number of anarchists sparked fires and broke windows, as students protested an appearance by a caustic white nationalist writer … Two families are suing Lake Zurich High School over their sons’ allegations of hazing and bullying by football players … The Bulls won in Oklahoma City … It’ll be sunny and cold today, with high temperatures in the mid-20s.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live