Six More Weeks Of Winter? – News With Mary Dixon

The word from Gobbler’s Knob is that Punxsatawney Phil has seen his shadow – and that means six more weeks of winter … An Oak Lawn doctor is due to return this morning, after being detained at the Dubai airport because of the Trump travel ban. Doctor Amer al-Homssi was one of the first to sue over the restrictions. Another Chicago resident from Iran has won a similar battle … The White House is warning Iran about testing ballistic missiles … while President Trump reportedly has had testy phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia … Chicago leaders are shrugging off an Ohio pastor’s suggestion that Trump sit down with gang leaders to discuss the city’s violent crimes … Officials at UC Berkeley say a small number of anarchists sparked fires and broke windows, as students protested an appearance by a caustic white nationalist writer … Two families are suing Lake Zurich High School over their sons’ allegations of hazing and bullying by football players … The Bulls won in Oklahoma City … It’ll be sunny and cold today, with high temperatures in the mid-20s.