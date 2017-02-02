Today we’re celebrating Lin Brehmer’s 25th Anniversary hosting The XRT Morning Show.

I know from my own experience filling in for Lin over the years, that getting up to host a morning radio show that begins at 5:30am is one of the great challenges in a DJ’s life. You have to alter your life to wake up at that time. There are things you have to miss in order to get the proper rest.

But Lin doesn’t believe that for a second. He is a man who wants to experience it all. Many times, I’ve been with Lin on a Tuesday at Metro watching a band play a late set and I’ll start thinking it’s getting late, I should get home. Then I’ll look next to me and there’s Lin, dancing and playing convincing air guitar and he’ll say to me, “I’m so happy it’s Friday night!”

I don’t know how he does it, but a few hours later he’s in the studio doing a stellar show. Lin is able to pull this off because he cherishes living life more than getting rest. His energy and enthusiasm is never anything less than inspiring, infectious and sometimes dangerous for us mere mortals.

Here’s to you Lin, for always making us feel like it’s Friday Night. Even when it’s Monday morning.

Happy 25th Lin!