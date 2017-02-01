CONCERT WEBCAST: Bobby Bazini On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

The Field Museum Is Free For All Illinois Residents This February

February 1, 2017 11:05 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago, Field Museum

It’s a good time to be a museum junkie in Chicago.

Just last week the Shedd Aquarium opened its doors for free to Illinois residents. Now, the Field Museum is doing the same!

The museum announced today that all Illinois residents will get free basic admission for the month of February. All you need to do is go to the museum and present a valid proof of residency.

Outside of an Illinois drivers license, the museum accepts the following proof of residency.

Illinois lease
Illinois library card
Illinois student ID with photo
Illinois utility bill
Illinois work ID or check stub
Passport with Illinois address

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live