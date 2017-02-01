The Field Museum Is Free For All Illinois Residents This February

It’s a good time to be a museum junkie in Chicago.

Just last week the Shedd Aquarium opened its doors for free to Illinois residents. Now, the Field Museum is doing the same!

The museum announced today that all Illinois residents will get free basic admission for the month of February. All you need to do is go to the museum and present a valid proof of residency.

Outside of an Illinois drivers license, the museum accepts the following proof of residency.

Illinois lease

Illinois library card

Illinois student ID with photo

Illinois utility bill

Illinois work ID or check stub

Passport with Illinois address

