Saturday Morning Flashback: 1982 [Playlist]

The top artists on our annual Listener Poll included the Clash, Peter Gabriel, the Who, Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits, Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson, and newcomers the Stray Cats and those vegemite lovers, Men at Work!
Coming up:
February 4 – 1992
February 11 – 1987
February 18 – 1972
This Week’s Playlist: 1982
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Back on the Chain Gang- – The Pretenders
- Stick it Where the Sun Don’t Shine – Nick Lowe
- Mexican Radio – Wall of Voodoo
- Help Me Angel – Steve Winwood
- Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye
- Me and the Boys – Bonnie Raitt
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- I Don’t Care Anymore – Phil Collins
- Senses Working Overtime – XTC
- Atlantic City – Bruce Springsteen
- Heartbeat – King Crimson
- 9 am
- I Ran – A Flock of Seagulls
- Don’t Go – Yaz
- Gypsy – Fleetwood Mac
- Save it for Later – The English Beat
- Someday, Someway – Marshall Crenshaw
- 1999 – Prince
- Black Coffee in Bed – Squeeze
- You Got Lucky – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- I Want Candy – Bow Wow Wow
- Love Plus One – Haircut 100
- 10 am
- Rock the Casbah – The Clash
- Shock the Monkey – Peter Gabriel
- Rock This Town – The Stray Cats
- Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson
- Cleaning Windows – Van Morrison
- You Hit the Spot – Graham Parker
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
- Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? – Culture Club
- Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend – T-Bone Burnett
- Stand or Fall – The Fixx
- 11 am
- Industrial Disease – Dire Straits
- Amanda Ruth – Rank & File
- From Small Things – Dave Edmunds
- More Than This – Roxy Music
- Pledge Pin – Robert Plant
- Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
- Town Called Malice – The Jam
- Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick – Ian Dury & the Blockheads
- Slit Skirts – Pete Townshend
- Never Say Never – Romeo Void
- My City Was Gone – The Pretenders
