CONCERT WEBCAST: Bobby Bazini On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Lollapalooza Berlin Announces Lineup, Are These Artists Coming To Chicago?

February 1, 2017 10:36 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Lollapalooza

While we await the official release of Lollapalooza Chicago’s lineup, it’s fun to speculate who may be coming to Grant Park this summer.

Lollapalooza Berlin announced their lineup today and it features some heavy hitters. Artists scheduled to appear include Foo Fighters, Mumford and Sons, The xx, Two Door Cinema Club, George Ezra, Michael Kiwanuka, Django Django, Bear’s Den, The Head and the Heart, and Phantogram.

While this doesn’t provide any official indication as to who is coming to Grant Park, it’s worthwhile noting that Lolla Chicago & Lolla Berlin have shared artists in the past.

Lollapalooza Berlin takes place September 9 & 10 in Rennbahn Hoppegarten.

Find out more information about the festival HERE.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live