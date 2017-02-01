Lollapalooza Berlin Announces Lineup, Are These Artists Coming To Chicago?

While we await the official release of Lollapalooza Chicago’s lineup, it’s fun to speculate who may be coming to Grant Park this summer.

Lollapalooza Berlin announced their lineup today and it features some heavy hitters. Artists scheduled to appear include Foo Fighters, Mumford and Sons, The xx, Two Door Cinema Club, George Ezra, Michael Kiwanuka, Django Django, Bear’s Den, The Head and the Heart, and Phantogram.

While this doesn’t provide any official indication as to who is coming to Grant Park, it’s worthwhile noting that Lolla Chicago & Lolla Berlin have shared artists in the past.

Lollapalooza Berlin takes place September 9 & 10 in Rennbahn Hoppegarten.

Find out more information about the festival HERE.

