John Lennon & Yoko Ono Biopic in the Works

By Radio.com Staff

John Lennon and Yoko Ono are getting their own biopic.

Related: John Lennon Letter to Paul McCartney Addresses Yoko/Beatles Rift

Ono is working on the film with producer Michael De Luca whose credits include Captain Phillips, Moneyball and The Social Network. Anthony McCarten, who wrote the Stephen Hawkings’ biopic Theory of Everything, is also attached to the project.

“The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the U.S. — with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want,” De Luca told The Hollywood Reporter.

There is no word yet as to who will be cast in the lead roles, or when the film will begin production.