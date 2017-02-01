Chicago Taxes Disposable Bags – News With Mary Dixon

Starting today, Chicago shoppers will pay 7-cents for plastic and paper bags at many stores, and Metra riders will pay more to board the commuter trains … President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, goes to Capitol Hill today. Democrats are expressing concerns about the federal judge’s record on women’s and workers’ rights … Nearly 1,000 State Department employees are protesting and lawsuits are being filed to challenge Trump’s immigration and refugee ban … while Mayor Emanuel hosted six undocumented teenagers at his home for dinner … At least 17 bomb threats were reported at Jewish centers around the US yesterday, including one in the north suburbs … The Army Corps of Engineers is being ordered to issue the easement necessary to finish construction of the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation … The Blackhawks lost in San Jose … We have a chance of some light snow today and temperatures in the low-30s.