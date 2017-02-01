Listen to Blondie’s New Song ‘Fun” from Upcoming Album ‘Pollinator’

By Hayden Wright

Blondie’s career has spanned nearly 40 years since the release of their self-titled debut album that changed the game in 1976. The new wave pioneers just announced a 2017 album called Pollinator set for release May 5. The band also shared a song from the album called “Fun” which proves they’ve not lost an ounce of synth-tinged pop genius. It’s funky, euphoric and establishes high hopes for the full album.

Debbie Harry and company reached out to some famous friends for songwriting help: Pollinator features collaborations with Sia, Dev Hynes, Charli XCX, Joan Jett and more.

Pollinator is available for pre-order now on CD, digital, heavyweight vinyl, and a limited edition 7″ box set. The cover art was designed by Shepard Fairey, street art genius behind the Obama “Hope” poster. In addition to April tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, the band’s management says there are North American and European dates to be announced.

Here’s a full track list for Blondie’s (truly exciting) new album:

Pollinator:

1. Doom or Destiny

2. Long Time

3. Already Naked

4. Fun

5. My Monster

6. Best Day Ever

7. Gravity

8. When I Gave Up On You

9. Love Level

10. Too Much

11. Fragments

Listen to “Fun” here: