8 Upcoming Concerts That Will Help You Get Through The Dog Days of Winter

It’s time to bust out the credit card, there’s only one way to help get through the final stretches of winter; going to as many concerts as humanly possible. As my good friend Nucky Thompson once said, “It’s always important to have something to look forward to.”

I scoured the internet far and wide to bring you 8 great shows that will help us all get through the rest of these remaining cold nights. Enjoy!

Japandroids

The Vic – Feb. 15th

Cananda’s finest returns to Chicago for their first time since December of 2012. Riding high on the new album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, The Vic’s dancefloor is due for quite the mosh fest come February 15th.

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

Lincoln Hall – Feb. 15th

In case you don’t to mosh over at the Vic that night, Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam debut their act in Chicago over at Lincoln Hall. “A 1000 Times” was a top 10 song of last year for me. Get obsessed with it below, what a voice.

Wilco Winterlude

Chicago Theatre – Feb 22-23rd and 25-26th

This is obviously the no brainier. Wilco is playing four shows in a row during the last week of February – if you’re a hardcore fan, going to all 4 wouldn’t be deemed crazy.

Cold War Kids

Riviera – March 18th

It took Cold War Kids a few albums, but I think you can definitely put them in the “indie bands that have blown up” category. They love to play live, as they pretty much played all over the world in 2016 and haven’t slowed down a bit moving into the new year.

Foxygen

The Vic – March 31st

As time keeps flying by, it seems like indie bands that start to make waves around their 3rd-4th album are new. Foxygen is a perfect example, just now starting to turn a lot of heads around on funky new record, Hang, which is their fifth. Formed in 2005, they really fall into the veterans of rock category. The show at The Vic should be a spectacle.

John Mayer

United Center – April 11th

John is returning some focus to his solo career after spending last year touring with Dead and Company. John is one of those dudes that radiates coolness, which is hard to find. Don’t have a Valentine’s day present picked out yet? Boom, John Mayer tickets for your special someone.

The Flaming Lips

Riviera – April 17th

Their music is amazing, but the band’s true defining feature is their live shows. One of the items on my bucket list is to see Wayne Coyne bounce around the crowd in one of those giant bubbles. See for yourself at the Riv and check out their stage presence below.

The New Pornographers

Metro – April 19th

The terrific New Pornographers cruise into Chicago touring on their upcoming album, Whiteout Conditions. When members of the band have extremely successful side projects(Neko Case and Dan Bejar as Destroyer), you know the nucleus is strong. I hope the dude is still rocking the mouth keyboard.

I’m getting my march to summer started by checking out Future Islands preview their new album down at the new House of Vans in West Loop. The new single, “Ran” is below, it’s great.