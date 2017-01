Ever want to have a piece of Wrigley Field in your living room?

Now’s as good a time as ever!

Beginning this Friday, the Cubs will sell limited quantities of seat sets that were removed and replaced as part of the ongoing restoration project at Wrigley.

For $799 you can get a pair of seats removed after the 2015 season. If you want seats from the championship season, it’ll cost you $899. Shipping will cost $132.99 per seat.

We have some exciting news. You may want to grab a seat. https://t.co/WhBC3CaiPQ pic.twitter.com/KJ1KDquIYC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 30, 2017

You can find out more information about the seats here.

