There’s a good chance that Wrigley Field will be used as a concert venue when the Cubs are on the road this summer.

The summer concert calendar became busier today with the announcement of Jimmy Buffett’s return to Wrigley Field. Buffett, along with openers Huey Lewis and the News will perform on Saturday, July 15.

Jimmy Buffett was the first artist to play a concert at Wrigley Field back in 2005.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, at www.Cubs.com/JimmyBuffett.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram