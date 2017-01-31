Trump Sacks Defiant Acting AG – News With Mary Dixon

President Donald Trump has fired the acting attorney general after career prosecutor Sally Yates questioned the constitutionality of his refugee and immigration executive order, and refused to defend it in court … Senators in committee will vote today on Trump’s attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions and several other nominees. The president is expected to announce his Supreme Court pick tonight … The man accused of killing six Muslims worshipping in a Quebec City mosque is a French Canadian who’s expressed support for Trump and French right-wing politician Marine LePen … Open enrollment ends today for health insurance under Obamacare … The Boy Scouts of America are lifting their ban on transgender scouts … The Bulls and Blackhawks were off … the ‘Hawks hit the road and play in San Jose tonight … It’ll be blustery with scattered snow and rain showers through the day, and high temperatures in the upper-30s.