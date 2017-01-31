CONCERT WEBCAST: Bobby Bazini On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Ryley Walker Added As Opener For Los Lobos at Tivoli!

January 31, 2017 5:11 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Los Lobos, Ryley Walker, Tivoli Theatre

As if Los Lobos playing two shows at The Tivoli Theatre  wasn’t great enough, today on my show I had the extreme pleasure of announcing that now Chicago’s singer, songwriter and  finger picking guitar stylist extraordinaire, Ryley Walker will be opening the shows. A fixture on Chicago’s indie music scene, Ryley has played hundreds of shows and released four albums over the past two years including a live instrumental set recorded at The Whistler in Logan Square and last years eclectic and beautiful, Golden Songs That Have Been Sung.

The shows are at The Tivoli Weds, Feb 15, and Thurs Feb 16. Tickets still remain for the Wednesday Show.

Watch the video for his song, The Roundabout, where Ryley walks around Pilsen and stops for a Fourth of July street fireworks extravaganza at the corner of 21st and Leavitt.

