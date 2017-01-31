A ‘Godfather’ Behind-The-Scenes Movie Is in the Works

Variety is reporting that a scripted movie is in development about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece, The Godfather. The Francis & The Godfather screenplay made an appearance on the 2015 Black List, which is an annual survey of the most-liked, unproduced scripts, and it’s being developed by HBO Films.

As a Godfather superfan, I have to give big thanks to HBO for running The Godfather Epic quite a few times last year. I’d never seen it before, and it was a true pleasure being able to geek out on deleted scenes that I was experiencing for the first time. Seeing Vito hunt down the soldiers that wanted to kill him as a boy? Top stuff! Seeing Don Fanucci get his neck slashed by some guys from another neighborhood? Too cool!

Normally, I’m not a big fan of behind-the-scenes or making-of stuff. I just want to see the finished product with no knowledge of how things came together, why they shot a scene a certain way, how hard it was to finish the project without going over budget, etc. Movies are still a form of escapism, and seeing actors in street clothes talking about their characters normally ruins things a bit for me. Stuff like that highlights the fact that it’s all pretend, but for a handful of slam-dunk, all-time great films (the Star Wars and Godfather movies are perfect examples), I can never know enough about them and will gladly zone out on any and all programs that dive deep into how they came to be. My interest is piqued by this news and I look forward to hearing more about the project in the coming months.