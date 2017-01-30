Trump Immigration Order Draws O’Hare Protests – News With Mary Dixon

Hundreds of protesters jammed O’Hare International’s Terminal 5 to denounce President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. Even Governor Rauner is questioning it; Mayor Emanuel, senators Durbin and Duckworth, and Cardinal Cupich are criticizing it as counter-productive and un-American. UPDATE: Trump plans to name his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday evening. He’s elevated strategist Steve Bannon to a full seat on the National Security Council, and demoted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Director of National Intelligence, who are no longer expected to attend every meeting of the principals committee … Chicago police say they will give extra attention to area mosques, after authorities in Quebec report two men opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque in Quebec City last night. Six people are dead … Planes are in the air again now that a ground stop for all Delta Air Lines flights in the U.S. is over. They’re blaming a nationwide computer problem … The Bulls beat Philly … We’re expecting some light snow and sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low-30s.