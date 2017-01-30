CONCERT WEBCAST: Bear's Den On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Trump Immigration Order Draws O’Hare Protests – News With Mary Dixon

January 30, 2017 8:35 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Bulls, Delta, Immigration, Muslim ban, National Security Council, O'Hare International Airport, President Donald Trump, protests, Quebec City, Steve Bannon

Hundreds of protesters jammed O’Hare International’s Terminal 5 to denounce President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. Even Governor Rauner is questioning it; Mayor Emanuel, senators Durbin and Duckworth, and Cardinal Cupich are criticizing it as counter-productive and un-American. UPDATE:  Trump plans to name his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday evening. He’s elevated strategist Steve Bannon to a full seat on the National Security Council, and demoted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Director of National Intelligence, who are no longer expected to attend every meeting of the principals committee … Chicago police say they will give extra attention to area mosques, after authorities in Quebec report two men opened fire during evening prayers at a mosque in Quebec City last night. Six people are dead … Planes are in the air again now that a ground stop for all Delta Air Lines flights in the U.S. is over. They’re blaming a nationwide computer problem … The Bulls beat Philly … We’re expecting some light snow and sunny skies today with high temperatures in the low-30s.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live