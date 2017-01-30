THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’

Young Fathers hail from Edinburgh and are responsible for the album that won the 2014 Mercury Prize, Dead. They return with a track that’s featured in the soon-to-be-released Trainspotting sequel, a track that features the Leith Congregational Choir, and this isn’t the only Young Fathers music to be featured in the film. According to Pitchfork, six songs from the Scottish band are used in the film. So, yes, Renton, Spud, Sick Boy, and Begbie are all back, 20 years later, and just like the first film, a whole lot of excellent music will be featured in T2: Trainspotting. In addition to Young Fathers, Wolf Alice will be featured on the soundtrack along with Iggy Pop (remixed by The Prodigy), Blondie, The Clash, Run-DMC, and others. T2: Trainspotting will be released worldwide throughout February and March.

Oh, and here’s the rest of this week’s program…

10pm

Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)

Goldfrapp – “Anymore” (Mute)

Methyl Ethel – “Ubu” (4AD)

(break)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

Jay Som – “Turn Into” (Polyvinyl)

Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)

Thundercat – “Show You the Way (feat. Kenny Loggins & Michael McDonald)” (Brainfeeder)

Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)

Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)

Real Estate – “Darling” (Domino)

(break)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

Hippo Campus – “way it goes” (Grand Jury)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

11pm

Priests – “JJ” (Sister Polygon)

Sleaford Mods – “B.H.S.” (Rough Trade)

Joe Goddard – “Music Is the Answer” (Domino)

(break)

Mew – “Carry Me to Safety” ([PIAS])

Dude York – “Black Jack” (Hardly Art)

Sampha – “No One Knows Me (Like the Piano)” (Young Turks)

Louis the Child – “Love Is Alive (feat. Elohim)” (Ultra)

Sinkane – “Telephone” (City Slang)

Sleater-Kinney – “Surface Envy (Live)” (Sub Pop)

Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)

Middle Kids – “Edge of Town” (Domino)

(break)

Pinegrove – “Old Friends” (Run For Cover)

Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten” (Fat Possum)

Ty Segall – “Break a Guitar” (Drag City)

Shy Girls – “Trivial Motion” (Hit City U.S.A.)