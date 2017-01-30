Ryan Adams Covers Radiohead’s “Karma Police” To Protest President Trump [Listen]

Ryan Adams took to BBC Radio to help promote his upcoming record Prisoner.

Adams performed the track “Doomsday” from the record, but decided to follow it up with a cover song he learned that morning. That song is Radiohead’s tune “Karma Police.”

He told host Jo Wiley (via Consequence of Sound), “I don’t know if I’ve learned it in a great new and interesting way, but I also thought it’s fitting, because there’s a pretty awful person who just got elected in the United States. So I don’t know why, but that song popped into my head this morning.”

Take a listen to his version below.

