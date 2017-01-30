CONCERT WEBCAST: Jain On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Ryan Adams Covers Radiohead’s “Karma Police” To Protest President Trump [Listen]

January 30, 2017 12:49 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Radiohead, Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams took to BBC Radio to help promote his upcoming record Prisoner.

Adams performed the track “Doomsday” from the record, but decided to follow it up with a cover song he learned that morning. That song is Radiohead’s tune “Karma Police.”

He told host Jo Wiley (via Consequence of Sound), “I don’t know if I’ve learned it in a great new and interesting way, but I also thought it’s fitting, because there’s a pretty awful person who just got elected in the United States. So I don’t know why, but that song popped into my head this morning.”

Take a listen to his version below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live