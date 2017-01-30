Neil Young Is Open To CSNY Reunion – “I’m Not Against It”

Back in 2014, Neil Young was quoted as saying “CSNY will never tour again, ever… but I love those guys.”

Time appears to heal all wounds, or at least reconsider your words.

In a new interview with MOJO, Neil Young said,

“I think CSNY has every chance of getting together again. I’m not against it. There’s been a lot of bad things happen among us, and a lot of things have to be settled. But that’s what brothers and families are all about. We’ll see what happens. I’m open. I don’t think I’m a major obstacle.”

David Crosby responded on Twitter when a fan asked him what he though of Young’s comments.

Fine with me https://t.co/vKAaKYxWJE — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 29, 2017

